The Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz (.317 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Brett Kennedy and the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 11:05 AM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Reds.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brett Kennedy

Brett Kennedy TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks while batting .233.

Ruiz has gotten a hit in 38 of 69 games this season (55.1%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (26.1%).

He has hit a home run in 11.6% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Ruiz has an RBI in 24 of 69 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 of 69 games (29.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 37 .246 AVG .223 .286 OBP .290 .356 SLG .385 9 XBH 10 2 HR 7 12 RBI 20 13/4 K/BB 10/12 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings