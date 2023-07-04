Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Brett Kennedy and the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 11:05 AM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Reds Starter: Brett Kennedy
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is batting .280 with 19 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 19 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 97th and he is 134th in slugging.
- Meneses has picked up a hit in 54 of 77 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.
- In 77 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Meneses has an RBI in 26 of 77 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 27 times this season (35.1%), including three games with multiple runs (3.9%).
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|37
|.283
|AVG
|.277
|.315
|OBP
|.325
|.352
|SLG
|.381
|10
|XBH
|12
|0
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|22
|35/8
|K/BB
|33/11
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 115 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Kennedy will make his first start of the season for the Reds.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 28-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
