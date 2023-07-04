On Tuesday, Eddie Rosario (batting .188 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .259 with 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 19 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

Rosario has had a hit in 45 of 74 games this year (60.8%), including multiple hits 19 times (25.7%).

He has homered in 12 games this year (16.2%), leaving the park in 5.1% of his plate appearances.

In 21 games this year (28.4%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (13.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 37.8% of his games this year (28 of 74), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 31 .255 AVG .264 .291 OBP .333 .490 SLG .500 16 XBH 14 9 HR 5 26 RBI 14 39/8 K/BB 26/11 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings