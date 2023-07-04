The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith and his .487 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Brett Kennedy and the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 11:05 AM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 11:05 AM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Reds Starter: Brett Kennedy

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith has eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 26 walks while hitting .264.

Smith will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer in his last outings.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 66.3% of his games this season (53 of 80), with more than one hit 23 times (28.8%).

In 5.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (18.8%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (5.0%).

He has scored in 29 of 80 games (36.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 41 .253 AVG .275 .308 OBP .351 .288 SLG .386 3 XBH 10 1 HR 3 6 RBI 13 27/10 K/BB 22/16 0 SB 0

