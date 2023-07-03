Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (45-39) will square off with Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (34-49) at Nationals Park on Monday, July 3. First pitch is set for 6:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Reds (-115). The total is 10 runs for this game (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Luke Weaver - CIN (1-2, 6.96 ERA) vs Jake Irvin - WSH (1-4, 4.91 ERA)

Nationals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have won 13, or 65%, of the 20 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Reds have a record of 13-7 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (65% winning percentage).

Cincinnati has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Reds have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just two times over the last 10 games, and won both matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 77 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (40.3%) in those contests.

The Nationals have a mark of 30-45 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Nationals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Keibert Ruiz 1.5 (-133) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+170) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+125) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

