Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Luis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .325 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on July 3 at 6:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .276.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 116th, and he is 114th in the league in slugging.
- Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 64.0% of his games this year (48 of 75), with at least two hits 26 times (34.7%).
- He has homered in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26 games this year (34.7%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 36.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (10.7%).
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|.270
|AVG
|.281
|.293
|OBP
|.323
|.404
|SLG
|.373
|10
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|21
|14/6
|K/BB
|24/11
|3
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.99 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.4 per game).
- Weaver (1-2 with a 6.96 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.96, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .310 against him.
