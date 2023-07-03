Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Joey Meneses -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on July 3 at 6:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is batting .284 with 19 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 19 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 134th in the league in slugging.
- Meneses has gotten a hit in 54 of 76 games this season (71.1%), including 23 multi-hit games (30.3%).
- In 76 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Meneses has an RBI in 26 of 76 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 76 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|37
|.290
|AVG
|.277
|.323
|OBP
|.325
|.361
|SLG
|.381
|10
|XBH
|12
|0
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|22
|35/8
|K/BB
|33/11
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.99).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.4 per game).
- Weaver (1-2 with a 6.96 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 6.96 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .310 to opposing batters.
