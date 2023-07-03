C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
C.J. Abrams -- batting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on July 3 at 6:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) in his last game against the Phillies.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams has 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and nine walks while hitting .234.
- In 58.9% of his 73 games this season, Abrams has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Abrams has driven in a run in 21 games this season (28.8%), including nine games with more than one RBI (12.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 27 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|37
|.254
|AVG
|.216
|.300
|OBP
|.261
|.418
|SLG
|.373
|12
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|22
|27/5
|K/BB
|36/4
|5
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.99).
- The Reds surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.4 per game).
- Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.96 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 6.96 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .310 to opposing hitters.
