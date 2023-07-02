Stone Garrett -- with a slugging percentage of .813 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on July 2 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Phillies.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Stone Garrett At The Plate

  • Garrett is hitting .268 with eight doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
  • Garrett has gotten a hit in 25 of 49 games this year (51.0%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (20.4%).
  • He has gone deep in 8.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 49), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Garrett has picked up an RBI in 20.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 32.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.2%.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 22
.200 AVG .338
.269 OBP .403
.271 SLG .559
3 XBH 9
1 HR 3
7 RBI 12
21/5 K/BB 26/8
0 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 4.14 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow 86 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Suarez (2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 10th of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty tossed 7 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.18, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .241 batting average against him.
