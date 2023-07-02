Stone Garrett -- with a slugging percentage of .813 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on July 2 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Phillies.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Stone Garrett? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett is hitting .268 with eight doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

Garrett has gotten a hit in 25 of 49 games this year (51.0%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (20.4%).

He has gone deep in 8.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 49), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Garrett has picked up an RBI in 20.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 22 .200 AVG .338 .269 OBP .403 .271 SLG .559 3 XBH 9 1 HR 3 7 RBI 12 21/5 K/BB 26/8 0 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings