Riley Adams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Riley Adams and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Ranger Suarez) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Adams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Phillies Player Props
|Nationals vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
Riley Adams At The Plate
- Adams has three doubles, two triples, three home runs and six walks while hitting .283.
- Adams has gotten a hit in 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%), including four multi-hit games (23.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.4% of his games this year, Adams has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in four of 17 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|.385
|AVG
|.095
|.442
|OBP
|.174
|.718
|SLG
|.238
|7
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|3
|16/4
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Phillies have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
- Suarez (2-2) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.18 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty tossed 7 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.18, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .241 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.