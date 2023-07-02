After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Riley Adams and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Ranger Suarez) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Riley Adams At The Plate

  • Adams has three doubles, two triples, three home runs and six walks while hitting .283.
  • Adams has gotten a hit in 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%), including four multi-hit games (23.5%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 29.4% of his games this year, Adams has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in four of 17 games so far this season.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
.385 AVG .095
.442 OBP .174
.718 SLG .238
7 XBH 1
2 HR 1
6 RBI 3
16/4 K/BB 6/2
0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Phillies have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
  • Suarez (2-2) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.18 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty tossed 7 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.18, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .241 against him.
