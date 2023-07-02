The Philadelphia Phillies (44-38) host the Washington Nationals (33-49) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday, a game featuring two of MLB's most consistent batters. Nicholas Castellanos has an average of .314 (fifth in league) for the Phillies, while Lane Thomas is 10th at .303 for the Nationals.

The Phillies will give the nod to Ranger Suarez (2-2, 3.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Trevor Williams (4-4, 4.28 ERA).

Nationals vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Suarez - PHI (2-2, 3.18 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (4-4, 4.28 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

The Nationals are sending Williams (4-4) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.28 ERA and 62 strikeouts over 80 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.28, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .277 against him.

Williams has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Williams heads into this game with 12 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In three of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Trevor Williams vs. Phillies

He will match up with a Phillies offense that is batting .259 as a unit (eighth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .421 (ninth in the league) with 90 total home runs (18th in MLB play).

In 5 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Phillies this season, Williams has a 6.35 ERA and a 1.765 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .261.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ranger Suárez

The Phillies' Suarez (2-2) will make his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 7 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 3.18, a 3.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.196.

He's going for his seventh straight quality start.

Suarez will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has made nine appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Ranger Suárez vs. Nationals

The Nationals have scored 339 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They have 734 hits, ninth in baseball, with 66 home runs (29th in the league).

The left-hander has allowed the Nationals to go 8-for-26 with a double, a triple and an RBI in seven innings this season.

