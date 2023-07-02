The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington in OBP (.352), slugging percentage (.513) and total hits (97) this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.

Thomas is batting .409 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

In 80.2% of his 81 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 17.3% of his games this year, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has driven in a run in 31 games this year (38.3%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 46 of 81 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 41 .311 AVG .296 .350 OBP .353 .570 SLG .462 22 XBH 15 8 HR 6 25 RBI 19 33/8 K/BB 57/12 6 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings