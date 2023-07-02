Ronald Acuna Jr. carries a 12-game hitting streak into the Atlanta Braves' (55-27) game versus the Miami Marlins (48-36) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday, at Truist Park.

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (9-2, 3.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Sandy Alcantara (3-6, 4.91 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (9-2, 3.83 ERA) vs Alcantara - MIA (3-6, 4.91 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

Strider (9-2) will take the mound for the Braves, his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in seven innings against the Minnesota Twins.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with an ERA of 3.83, a 4.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.113.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Strider has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Spencer Strider vs. Marlins

The Marlins have scored 338 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They have 740 hits, seventh in baseball, with 79 home runs (23rd in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Marlins one time this season, allowing them to go 2-for-27 in eight innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

Alcantara (3-6 with a 4.91 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 17th of the season.

His last time out came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

During 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.91 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .253 to opposing hitters.

Alcantara has five quality starts this season.

Alcantara will try to pitch five or more innings for his 14th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.4 frames per outing.

In one of his 16 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.91 ERA ranks 60th, 1.256 WHIP ranks 40th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 53rd.

Sandy Alcantara vs. Braves

He will take the hill against a Braves offense that is batting .272 as a unit (second in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .496 (first in the league) with 155 total home runs (first in MLB play).

Alcantara has a 4.22 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP against the Braves this season in 10 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .244 batting average over two appearances.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.