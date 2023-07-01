The Virginia Cavaliers' over/under for victories in the 2023 season, 3.5, is last in the ACC.

Virginia Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 3.5 +115 -135 46.5%

Cavaliers' 2022 Performance

Virginia compiled 344.0 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 103rd in FBS. On defense, it ranked 45th, surrendering 357.5 yards per contest.

Offensively, Virginia ranked 79th in FBS with 221.0 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 31st in passing yards allowed per contest (204.4).

UVA won just two games at home last season and one away from home.

As favorites the Cavs picked up only two victories (2-1). And they won once as underdogs (1-6).

Virginia's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Brennan Armstrong QB 2,210 YDS (54.6%) / 7 TD / 12 INT

371 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 37.1 RUSH YPG Keytaon Thompson WR 53 REC / 579 YDS / 0 TD / 57.9 YPG Perris Jones RB 365 YDS / 2 TD / 36.5 YPG / 4.5 YPC

6 REC / 43 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 4.3 REC YPG Dontayvion Wicks WR 30 REC / 430 YDS / 2 TD / 43.0 YPG Nick Jackson LB 85 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK Chico Bennett Jr. DL 32 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 7.0 SACK Jonas Sanker DB 54 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1 INT / 2 PD Antonio Clary DB 52 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT

Cavaliers' Strength of Schedule

In terms of toughness, using their opponents' combined win total last season, the Cavaliers will be facing the 53rd-ranked schedule this year.

In terms of difficulty, based on its ACC opponents' combined win total last season, Virginia will be facing the 67th-ranked conference schedule this year.

In 2023, Virginia will face seven teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that picked up three or fewer wins a season ago.

Virginia 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Tennessee September 2 - - 2 James Madison September 9 - - 3 @ Maryland September 15 - - 4 NC State September 22 - - 5 @ Boston College September 30 - - 6 William & Mary October 7 - - 8 @ North Carolina October 21 - - 9 @ Miami (FL) October 28 - - 10 Georgia Tech November 4 - - 11 @ Louisville November 9 - - 12 Duke November 18 - - 13 Virginia Tech November 25 - -

