The Virginia Cavaliers' over/under for victories in the 2023 season, 3.5, is last in the ACC.

Virginia Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over)
3.5 +115 -135 46.5%

Cavaliers' 2022 Performance

  • Virginia compiled 344.0 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 103rd in FBS. On defense, it ranked 45th, surrendering 357.5 yards per contest.
  • Offensively, Virginia ranked 79th in FBS with 221.0 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 31st in passing yards allowed per contest (204.4).
  • UVA won just two games at home last season and one away from home.
  • As favorites the Cavs picked up only two victories (2-1). And they won once as underdogs (1-6).

Virginia's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats
Brennan Armstrong QB 2,210 YDS (54.6%) / 7 TD / 12 INT
371 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 37.1 RUSH YPG
Keytaon Thompson WR 53 REC / 579 YDS / 0 TD / 57.9 YPG
Perris Jones RB 365 YDS / 2 TD / 36.5 YPG / 4.5 YPC
6 REC / 43 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 4.3 REC YPG
Dontayvion Wicks WR 30 REC / 430 YDS / 2 TD / 43.0 YPG
Nick Jackson LB 85 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK
Chico Bennett Jr. DL 32 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 7.0 SACK
Jonas Sanker DB 54 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1 INT / 2 PD
Antonio Clary DB 52 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT

Cavaliers' Strength of Schedule

  • In terms of toughness, using their opponents' combined win total last season, the Cavaliers will be facing the 53rd-ranked schedule this year.
  • In terms of difficulty, based on its ACC opponents' combined win total last season, Virginia will be facing the 67th-ranked conference schedule this year.
  • In 2023, Virginia will face seven teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that picked up three or fewer wins a season ago.

Virginia 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total
1 @ Tennessee September 2 - -
2 James Madison September 9 - -
3 @ Maryland September 15 - -
4 NC State September 22 - -
5 @ Boston College September 30 - -
6 William & Mary October 7 - -
8 @ North Carolina October 21 - -
9 @ Miami (FL) October 28 - -
10 Georgia Tech November 4 - -
11 @ Louisville November 9 - -
12 Duke November 18 - -
13 Virginia Tech November 25 - -

