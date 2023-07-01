Virginia 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
The Virginia Cavaliers' over/under for victories in the 2023 season, 3.5, is last in the ACC.
Virginia Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|3.5
|+115
|-135
|46.5%
Cavaliers' 2022 Performance
- Virginia compiled 344.0 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 103rd in FBS. On defense, it ranked 45th, surrendering 357.5 yards per contest.
- Offensively, Virginia ranked 79th in FBS with 221.0 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 31st in passing yards allowed per contest (204.4).
- UVA won just two games at home last season and one away from home.
- As favorites the Cavs picked up only two victories (2-1). And they won once as underdogs (1-6).
Virginia's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Brennan Armstrong
|QB
|2,210 YDS (54.6%) / 7 TD / 12 INT
371 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 37.1 RUSH YPG
|Keytaon Thompson
|WR
|53 REC / 579 YDS / 0 TD / 57.9 YPG
|Perris Jones
|RB
|365 YDS / 2 TD / 36.5 YPG / 4.5 YPC
6 REC / 43 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 4.3 REC YPG
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|30 REC / 430 YDS / 2 TD / 43.0 YPG
|Nick Jackson
|LB
|85 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK
|Chico Bennett Jr.
|DL
|32 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 7.0 SACK
|Jonas Sanker
|DB
|54 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1 INT / 2 PD
|Antonio Clary
|DB
|52 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
Cavaliers' Strength of Schedule
- In terms of toughness, using their opponents' combined win total last season, the Cavaliers will be facing the 53rd-ranked schedule this year.
- In terms of difficulty, based on its ACC opponents' combined win total last season, Virginia will be facing the 67th-ranked conference schedule this year.
- In 2023, Virginia will face seven teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that picked up three or fewer wins a season ago.
Virginia 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|@ Tennessee
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|James Madison
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|@ Maryland
|September 15
|-
|-
|4
|NC State
|September 22
|-
|-
|5
|@ Boston College
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|William & Mary
|October 7
|-
|-
|8
|@ North Carolina
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|@ Miami (FL)
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|Georgia Tech
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|@ Louisville
|November 9
|-
|-
|12
|Duke
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|Virginia Tech
|November 25
|-
|-
