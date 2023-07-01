The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders opening the year with a bout against the Arizona Cardinals at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Terry McLaurin Injury Status

McLaurin is currently not listed as injured.

Is McLaurin your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Terry McLaurin NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Terry McLaurin 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 120 TAR, 77 REC, 1,191 YDS, 5 TD

Rep McLaurin and the Washington Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Terry McLaurin Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 152.00 63 14 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 126.69 97 27 2023 ADP - 51 21

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Terry McLaurin 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 4 2 58 1 Week 2 @Lions 8 4 75 0 Week 3 Eagles 9 6 102 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 6 2 15 0 Week 5 Titans 6 5 76 0 Week 6 @Bears 4 3 41 0 Week 7 Packers 8 5 73 1 Week 8 @Colts 8 6 113 0 Week 9 Vikings 9 5 56 0 Week 10 @Eagles 11 8 128 0 Week 11 @Texans 7 4 55 0 Week 12 Falcons 6 4 48 0 Week 13 @Giants 12 8 105 1 Week 15 Giants 6 6 70 0 Week 16 @49ers 5 4 77 1 Week 17 Browns 5 2 25 0 Week 18 Cowboys 6 3 74 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.