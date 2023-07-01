With +12500 odds to claim the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, Terry McLaurin is a long shot for the award (50th-best odds in league).

Terry McLaurin 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +12500 50th Bet $100 to win $12,500

Terry McLaurin Insights

McLaurin was targeted 7.1 times per game last season, collecting 1,191 yards receiving plus five TDs.

The Commanders ran 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% running plays last year. They were 24th in the league in scoring.

Washington had the 21st-ranked offense last season in terms of passing yards (204.2 passing yards per game), and it was more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with just 191.3 passing yards allowed per game.

All Commanders Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Sam Howell +10000 (24th in NFL) +20000 (75th in NFL) Chase Young +6000 (22nd in NFL) Terry McLaurin +12500 (50th in NFL) Jonathan Allen +25000 (71st in NFL) Jahan Dotson +20000 (75th in NFL) Brian Robinson Jr. +20000 (75th in NFL)

