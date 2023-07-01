In Group G, Sweden is the -549 favorite to finish first, and is +1400 to win the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Sweden: World Cup Futures

Odds Overall Rank Group Rank Odds to Win +1400 7 1 Odds to Win Group G -549 4 1

Sweden: Last World Cup Performance

Its top scorer at the previous World Cup, with three goals, was Kosovare Asllani. Stina Blackstenius chipped in with two goals (and one assist).

Sweden: World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Time Score Goal Diff South Africa July 23 1:00 AM ET - - Italy July 29 3:30 AM ET - - Argentina August 2 3:00 AM ET - -

Sweden Roster

Name Age Number Club Amanda Ilestedt 30 13 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Jonna Andersson 30 2 Hammarby IF (Sweden) Magdalena Eriksson 29 6 Chelsea FC (England) Linda Sembrant 36 3 Juventus Turin (Italy) Nathalie Bjorn 26 14 Everton FC (England) Anna Sandberg 20 5 BK Hacken FF (Sweden) Tove Enblom 28 21 KIF Orebro DFF (Sweden) Jennifer Falk 30 12 BK Hacken FF (Sweden) Zecira Musovic 27 1 Chelsea FC (England) Johanna Kaneryd 26 19 Chelsea FC (England) Filippa Angeldal 25 16 Manchester City WFC (England) Madelen Janogy 27 7 Hammarby IF (Sweden) Rebecka Blomqvist 25 15 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Hanna Bennison 20 20 Everton FC (England) Lina Hurtig 27 8 Arsenal WFC (England) Caroline Seger 38 17 FC Rosengaard (Sweden) Sofia Jakobsson 33 10 San Diego Wave FC (United States) Olivia Schough 32 22 FC Rosengaard (Sweden) Kosovare Asllani 33 9 AC Milan (Italy) Hanna Lundkvist 20 4 Atletico Madrid (Spain) Elin Rubensson 30 23 BK Hacken FF (Sweden) Fridolina Rolfo 29 18 FC Barcelona (Spain) Stina Blackstenius 27 11 Arsenal WFC (England)

