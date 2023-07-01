After going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in his most recent game, Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins (who will start Eury Perez) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Marlins.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is hitting .294 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks.

Murphy has picked up a hit in 62.3% of his 61 games this season, with at least two hits in 29.5% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 13 games this year (21.3%), homering in 5.6% of his chances at the plate.

Murphy has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (37.7%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (18.0%).

He has scored in 44.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 28 .333 AVG .247 .410 OBP .365 .615 SLG .485 17 XBH 11 8 HR 6 26 RBI 21 32/13 K/BB 25/14 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings