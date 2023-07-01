The 2023 win total set for the Old Dominion Monarchs, 3.5, indicates it's going to be a bad year.

Old Dominion Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 3.5 -120 -105 54.5%

Monarchs' 2022 Performance

With 443.0 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked 14th-worst in FBS, Old Dominion had to lean on its 105th-ranked offense (340.3 yards per contest) to keep it in games last season.

Old Dominion put up 248.1 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 51st in FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 94th, allowing 243.9 passing yards per game.

Last year ODU won only two games at home and once away from home.

The Monarchs won only one game when favored (1-1) and two as underdogs (2-8).

Old Dominion's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Hayden Wolff QB 2,919 YDS (56.9%) / 18 TD / 6 INT

-64 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -5.3 RUSH YPG Blake Watson RB 897 YDS / 5 TD / 74.8 YPG / 5.7 YPC

37 REC / 314 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 26.2 REC YPG Ali Jennings WR 54 REC / 959 YDS / 9 TD / 79.9 YPG Javon Harvey WR 31 REC / 573 YDS / 4 TD / 47.8 YPG Jason Henderson LB 122 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK R'Tarriun Johnson DB 62 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT Tre Hawkins III DB 41 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Terry Jones DB 42 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 2 INT

Monarchs' Strength of Schedule

According to their opponents' combined win total last year (71), the Monarchs have the 62nd-ranked schedule in college football.

Old Dominion will have the 51st-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last season (53).

In 2023, Old Dominion's schedule will feature nine games against teams which had winning records a year ago, including one game against teams that had nine or more wins and one game against squads with less than four wins in 2022.

Old Dominion 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Virginia Tech September 2 - - 2 Louisiana September 9 - - 3 Wake Forest September 16 - - 4 Texas A&M-Commerce September 23 - - 5 @ Marshall September 30 - - 6 @ Southern Miss October 7 - - 8 Appalachian State October 21 - - 9 @ James Madison October 28 - - 10 Coastal Carolina November 4 - - 11 @ Liberty November 11 - - 12 @ Georgia Southern November 18 - - 13 Georgia State November 25 - -

