Nicholas Castellanos leads the Philadelphia Phillies (43-38) into a matchup against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (33-48) at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET. Castellanos is at .309, the eighth-best average in the league, while Thomas ranks ninth at .302.

The probable pitchers are Zack Wheeler (6-4) for the Phillies and MacKenzie Gore (4-6) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (6-4, 3.76 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (4-6, 3.89 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore

Gore makes the start for the Nationals, his 17th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.89 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander went five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Over 16 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 3.89 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .262 to opposing batters.

Gore is looking to collect his seventh quality start of the year.

Gore will aim to pitch five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

MacKenzie Gore vs. Phillies

He will face off against a Phillies team that is batting .256 as a unit (11th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .414 (11th in the league) with 86 total home runs (21st in MLB play).

Gore has thrown six innings, giving up three earned runs on nine hits while striking out six against the Phillies this season.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler

Wheeler (6-4) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up five earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 3.76 ERA this season with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.1 walks per nine across 16 games.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Wheeler has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

The 33-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.76), 28th in WHIP (1.168), and 12th in K/9 (10.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Zack Wheeler vs. Nationals

The Nationals have scored 335 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They have 724 hits, 10th in baseball, with 65 home runs (29th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Nationals to go 8-for-18 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBI in 3 2/3 innings this season.

