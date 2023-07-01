Bookmakers have set player props for Nicholas Castellanos, Lane Thomas and others when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 21 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 20 walks and 43 RBI (95 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.

He's slashing .302/.351/.514 so far this year.

Thomas hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .385 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jun. 30 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Jun. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Jun. 27 2-for-5 2 0 2 3 0 at Mariners Jun. 26 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Padres Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has put up 77 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .263/.337/.468 on the year.

Candelario has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .282 with five doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Jun. 28 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 at Mariners Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 at Mariners Jun. 26 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 25 3-for-5 3 1 3 7 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Wheeler Stats

Zack Wheeler (6-4) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 17th start of the season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Wheeler will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 3.76 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.168 WHIP ranks 28th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 12th.

Wheeler Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Jun. 25 5.1 9 5 5 8 2 at Athletics Jun. 18 6.0 6 0 0 4 2 at Diamondbacks Jun. 13 6.0 4 1 1 7 1 vs. Tigers Jun. 8 7.1 1 1 0 8 1 at Nationals Jun. 2 3.2 8 7 7 3 1

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has 24 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 23 walks and 49 RBI (96 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He's slashing .309/.353/.489 on the year.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Cubs Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 28 2-for-5 2 1 4 6 0 at Cubs Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has 54 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 57 walks and 43 RBI.

He's slashed .184/.325/.437 so far this season.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Nationals Jun. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 29 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Cubs Jun. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 at Cubs Jun. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 vs. Mets Jun. 25 0-for-3 0 0 1 0

