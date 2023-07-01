Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Luis Garcia (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .276.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 111th and he is 117th in slugging.
- In 63.5% of his 74 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 25 games this season (33.8%), including eight games with more than one RBI (10.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 36.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (10.8%).
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|37
|.270
|AVG
|.282
|.293
|OBP
|.325
|.404
|SLG
|.369
|10
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|20
|14/6
|K/BB
|23/11
|3
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- The Phillies allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
- Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 17th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.76 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 3.76 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.168 WHIP ranks 28th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 12th.
