An over/under of nine wins means the Liberty Flames might have a solid showing in 2023.

Liberty Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 9 -105 -120 51.2%

Flames' 2022 Performance

Liberty totaled 389.3 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 66th in FBS. On defense, it ranked 36th, surrendering 346.3 yards per game.

Liberty averaged 216.5 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 87th in FBS. On defense, it ranked 26th, allowing 199.8 passing yards per contest.

LU went 4-2 at home last year and 4-2 on the road.

The Flames posted five wins as favorites (in eight games) and three wins as underdogs (in five games).

Liberty's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Demario Douglas WR 78 REC / 993 YDS / 6 TD / 76.4 YPG Dae Dae Hunter RB 850 YDS / 8 TD / 65.4 YPG / 6.6 YPC

17 REC / 147 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 11.3 REC YPG Johnathan Bennett QB 1,534 YDS (58.3%) / 12 TD / 9 INT

181 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 13.9 RUSH YPG Shedro Louis RB 529 YDS / 8 TD / 40.7 YPG / 4.3 YPC Durrell Johnson DL 43 TKL / 18.0 TFL / 9.0 SACK / 1 INT Ahmad Walker LB 42 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK / 1 INT Kendy Charles DL 42 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK Mike Smith Jr. LB 56 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT

Flames' Strength of Schedule

The Flames are facing the fourth-easiest schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total from last season).

Liberty is facing the third-easiest conference schedule this season (based on its FBS Independent opponents' combined win total last year).

Liberty has five games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule includes zero teams that had nine or more victories and three squads with three or fewer wins last year.

Liberty 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Bowling Green September 2 - - 2 New Mexico State September 9 - - 3 @ Buffalo September 16 - - 4 @ Florida International September 23 - - 6 Sam Houston October 5 - - 7 @ Jacksonville State October 10 - - 8 Middle Tennessee October 17 - - 9 @ Western Kentucky October 24 - - 10 Louisiana Tech November 4 - - 11 Old Dominion November 11 - - 12 UMass November 18 - - 13 @ UTEP November 25 - -

