Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz (.293 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is batting .236 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks.
- Ruiz has picked up a hit in 37 of 67 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.
- He has hit a home run in 11.9% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Ruiz has had at least one RBI in 34.3% of his games this season (23 of 67), with more than one RBI six times (9.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 of 67 games (29.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|36
|.246
|AVG
|.229
|.287
|OBP
|.297
|.360
|SLG
|.396
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|7
|11
|RBI
|20
|13/4
|K/BB
|8/12
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
- Wheeler (6-4) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.76 ERA in 93 1/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.76), 28th in WHIP (1.168), and 12th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers.
