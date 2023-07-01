John Bates' 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Washington Commanders against the Arizona Cardinals. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.

John Bates Injury Status

Bates is currently listed as active.

John Bates 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 22 TAR, 14 REC, 108 YDS, 1 TD

John Bates Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 16.80 380 68 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 17.27 416 69 2023 ADP - 503 75

John Bates 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Lions 3 2 15 0 Week 3 Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 6 4 19 0 Week 5 Titans 3 3 39 0 Week 8 @Colts 1 1 6 0 Week 9 Vikings 2 1 5 0 Week 11 @Texans 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Falcons 4 3 24 1

