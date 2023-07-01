Dominic Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .265 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 26 walks.

Smith is batting .350 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Smith has had a hit in 50 of 77 games this year (64.9%), including multiple hits 23 times (29.9%).

He has hit a home run in 3.9% of his games this year, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 18.2% of his games this year, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.2%.

In 28 games this season (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 39 .254 AVG .276 .310 OBP .356 .289 SLG .372 3 XBH 9 1 HR 2 6 RBI 12 26/10 K/BB 21/16 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings