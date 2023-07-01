At +20000, Brian Robinson Jr. is a long shot to take home the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 75th-best in the NFL.

Brian Robinson Jr. 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +20000 75th Bet $100 to win $20,000

Brian Robinson Jr. Insights

Robinson rushed for 797 yards on 205 carries (66.4 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns a season ago.

The Commanders called a pass on 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. Their offense was 24th in the league in points scored.

Washington put up 126.1 rushing yards per game offensively last season (12th in NFL), and it allowed 113.3 rushing yards per game (11th) on the defensive side of the ball.

All Commanders Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Sam Howell +10000 (24th in NFL) +20000 (75th in NFL) Chase Young +6000 (22nd in NFL) Terry McLaurin +12500 (50th in NFL) Jonathan Allen +25000 (71st in NFL) Jahan Dotson +20000 (75th in NFL) Brian Robinson Jr. +20000 (75th in NFL)

