Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals hit the field on Friday at Citizens Bank Park against Cristopher Sanchez, who is the named starter for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Nationals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 64 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 222 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 22nd in MLB with a .394 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

Washington has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 333 (4.2 per game).

The Nationals have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).

The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only seven times per game on average.

Washington has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington has pitched to a 4.64 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.466 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Josiah Gray (5-6) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing four hits.

He has earned a quality start five times in 16 starts this season.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Padres W 2-0 Away Josiah Gray Matt Waldron 6/25/2023 Padres W 8-3 Away MacKenzie Gore Seth Lugo 6/26/2023 Mariners L 8-4 Away Trevor Williams Luis Castillo 6/27/2023 Mariners W 7-4 Away Jake Irvin Bryan Woo 6/28/2023 Mariners W 4-1 Away Patrick Corbin Logan Gilbert 6/30/2023 Phillies - Away Josiah Gray Cristopher Sanchez 7/1/2023 Phillies - Away MacKenzie Gore Zack Wheeler 7/2/2023 Phillies - Away Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 7/3/2023 Reds - Home Jake Irvin Luke Weaver 7/4/2023 Reds - Home Patrick Corbin Luke Weaver 7/5/2023 Reds - Home Josiah Gray Graham Ashcraft

