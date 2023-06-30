Luis Garcia -- hitting .282 with two doubles, a triple, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, on June 30 at 6:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .280 with 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 17 walks.

He ranks 38th in batting average, 106th in on base percentage, and 116th in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.

Garcia will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 during his last games.

Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this season (47 of 73), with multiple hits 26 times (35.6%).

He has gone deep in 6.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 73), and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has had an RBI in 25 games this season (34.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (11.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 37.0% of his games this year (27 of 73), he has scored, and in eight of those games (11.0%) he has scored more than once.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 36 .270 AVG .290 .293 OBP .333 .404 SLG .379 10 XBH 9 3 HR 2 16 RBI 20 14/6 K/BB 22/11 3 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings