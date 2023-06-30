Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .700 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, on June 30 at 6:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington with 93 hits and an OBP of .346, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .513.

He ranks 10th in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 15th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Thomas is batting .409 with two homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 79.7% of his games this season (63 of 79), with at least two hits 24 times (30.4%).

Looking at the 79 games he has played this year, he's homered in 14 of them (17.7%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (38.0%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (13.9%).

In 57.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 39 .311 AVG .286 .350 OBP .343 .570 SLG .460 22 XBH 15 8 HR 6 25 RBI 18 33/8 K/BB 54/11 6 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings