Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Jeimer Candelario -- with a slugging percentage of .590 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, on June 30 at 6:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Mariners.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is hitting .263 with 26 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 27 walks.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 67th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 62nd and he is 44th in slugging.
- Candelario will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with two homers during his last games.
- Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 61.8% of his games this season (47 of 76), with multiple hits 21 times (27.6%).
- He has homered in 10 games this season (13.2%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Candelario has picked up an RBI in 28.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- In 33 of 76 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|37
|.255
|AVG
|.271
|.333
|OBP
|.344
|.441
|SLG
|.500
|20
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|7
|14
|RBI
|24
|31/13
|K/BB
|32/14
|0
|SB
|4
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez gets the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the New York Mets, the left-hander tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.05, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .220 against him.
