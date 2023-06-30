The Washington Nationals, including Ildemaro Vargas (.208 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 6:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Mariners.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and three walks while batting .275.

In 50.0% of his games this year (13 of 26), Vargas has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (19.2%) he recorded more than one.

In 26 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Vargas has driven home a run in six games this year (23.1%), including more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 11 of 26 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 17 .304 AVG .261 .304 OBP .306 .609 SLG .370 3 XBH 4 2 HR 0 4 RBI 7 2/0 K/BB 1/3 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings