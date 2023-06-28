Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Twins - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies, who went 1-for-3 with a triple last time out, take on Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park, Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is hitting .263 with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 23 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.
- Albies has gotten a hit in 52 of 79 games this year (65.8%), with more than one hit on 20 occasions (25.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 21.5% of his games this season, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Albies has driven home a run in 31 games this year (39.2%), including more than one RBI in 20.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- In 41.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (10.1%).
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|38
|.241
|AVG
|.288
|.301
|OBP
|.335
|.437
|SLG
|.568
|13
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|10
|27
|RBI
|28
|29/13
|K/BB
|22/10
|1
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).
- The Twins surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, one per game).
- The Twins are sending Maeda (1-4) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.86 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.86, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .299 batting average against him.
