You can find player prop bet odds for Julio Rodriguez, Lane Thomas and other players on the Seattle Mariners and Washington Nationals heading into their matchup at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park.

Nationals vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 92 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 19 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .299/.347/.516 so far this season.

Thomas hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jun. 27 2-for-5 2 0 2 3 0 at Mariners Jun. 26 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Padres Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Padres Jun. 24 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Padres Jun. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 75 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .262/.336/.469 on the year.

Candelario has picked up a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 at Mariners Jun. 26 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 25 3-for-5 3 1 3 7 0 at Padres Jun. 24 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Jun. 23 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Gilbert Stats

The Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (5-4) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 15 starts this season.

Gilbert will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 26-year-old's 4.07 ERA ranks 40th, 1.019 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 24th.

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles Jun. 23 7.0 2 1 1 5 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 17 5.1 6 2 2 3 3 at Angels Jun. 11 3.0 8 7 6 2 0 at Padres Jun. 6 7.0 3 1 1 6 2 vs. Yankees May. 30 4.0 7 7 5 4 1

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has recorded 77 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He's slashing .244/.310/.419 so far this year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 26 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 at Orioles Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jun. 24 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 1 at Orioles Jun. 23 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

France Stats

Ty France has 84 hits with 21 doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .276/.344/.414 slash line on the year.

France brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .304 with a walk and two RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 27 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 26 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Jun. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jun. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jun. 23 3-for-4 2 0 1 3 0

