Wednesday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (38-40) against the Washington Nationals (31-48) at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 4:10 PM on June 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (5-4) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (4-9) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 4-6.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Nationals have fallen short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 games that had a set spread.

The Nationals have been victorious in 28, or 38.4%, of the 73 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Washington has won two of seven games when listed as at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Washington scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (329 total, 4.2 per game).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.68 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule