The Atlanta Dream (5-7) will look to Allisha Gray (17.8 points per game, 12th in WNBA) when they attempt to knock off Elena Delle Donne (18.1, 10th) and the Washington Mystics (8-5) on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena. It tips off at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSE.

There is no line set for the game.

Mystics vs. Dream Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSE

Mystics vs. Dream Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 85 Dream 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Dream

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-10.6)

Washington (-10.6) Computer Predicted Total: 158.5

Mystics vs. Dream Spread & Total Insights

Washington's record against the spread is 6-6-0.

Two of Washington's 11 games have hit the over.

Mystics Performance Insights

Although the Mystics are averaging just 77.1 points per game (second-worst in WNBA), their defense has been giving them a nice lift, as they rank best in the league by allowing 73.8 points per game.

Washington ranks second-worst in the WNBA with 36.9 rebounds allowed per game. Meanwhile, it is averaging 34.2 rebounds per game (ninth-ranked in league).

The Mystics have been thriving when it comes to turnovers this year, ranking second-best in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.6) and best in forced turnovers per contest (15.5).

The Mystics are making 7.4 threes per game (fourth-ranked in league). They have a 32.5% shooting percentage (eighth-ranked) from three-point land.

With a 29.1% three-point percentage allowed this season, the Mystics are second-best in the WNBA. They rank fourth in the league by ceding 6.8 threes per contest.

Washington has taken 65.7% two-pointers and 34.3% from beyond the arc this year. Of the team's buckets, 72.5% are two-pointers and 27.5% are three-pointers.

