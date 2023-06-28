The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario (.325 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Mariners.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is batting .262 with 25 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 70th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

Candelario enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .381 with two homers.

In 61.3% of his games this season (46 of 75), Candelario has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (28.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 10 games this season (13.3%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.0% of his games this year, Candelario has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (17.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 32 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 36 .255 AVG .270 .333 OBP .340 .441 SLG .496 20 XBH 17 3 HR 7 14 RBI 23 31/13 K/BB 31/13 0 SB 3

