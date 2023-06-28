On Wednesday, Dominic Smith (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 129 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Mariners.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 26 walks while hitting .258.

In 64.0% of his 75 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 4.0% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the plate.

In 18.7% of his games this year, Smith has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (5.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In 27 games this year (36.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 37 .254 AVG .263 .310 OBP .348 .289 SLG .358 3 XBH 8 1 HR 2 6 RBI 12 26/10 K/BB 20/16 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings