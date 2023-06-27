Julio Rodriguez and Lane Thomas are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Seattle Mariners and the Washington Nationals meet at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday (at 9:40 PM ET).

Nationals vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has collected 90 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .297/.345/.515 slash line so far this year.

Thomas hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .400 with a double, three home runs and five RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jun. 26 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Padres Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Padres Jun. 24 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Padres Jun. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 22 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 24 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 36 RBI (73 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .260/.335/.466 so far this year.

Candelario enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jun. 26 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 25 3-for-5 3 1 3 7 0 at Padres Jun. 24 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Jun. 23 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 24 walks and 42 RBI (77 total hits). He's also stolen 18 bases.

He has a .247/.309/.423 slash line on the year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 26 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 at Orioles Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jun. 24 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 1 at Orioles Jun. 23 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

France Stats

Ty France has 21 doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 35 RBI (82 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashed .274/.343/.415 on the season.

France takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 26 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Jun. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jun. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jun. 23 3-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 at Yankees Jun. 22 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0

