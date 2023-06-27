Michael Harris II -- with a slugging percentage of .632 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on June 27 at 7:20 PM ET.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Twins.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .260 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.

In 58.9% of his games this year (33 of 56), Harris II has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (16.1%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 56 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (10.7%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 12 games this year (21.4%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (8.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 30.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (10.7%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 31 .289 AVG .239 .337 OBP .297 .458 SLG .385 8 XBH 9 3 HR 3 11 RBI 10 19/4 K/BB 22/9 4 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings