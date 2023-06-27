C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mariners - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (.343 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams has 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and nine walks while hitting .235.
- Abrams has gotten a hit in 42 of 70 games this season (60.0%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (18.6%).
- He has gone deep in seven games this year (10.0%), homering in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Abrams has an RBI in 20 of 70 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (35.7%), including three multi-run games (4.3%).
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|34
|.254
|AVG
|.216
|.300
|OBP
|.258
|.418
|SLG
|.368
|12
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|21
|27/5
|K/BB
|34/4
|5
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Woo (1-1) takes the mound for the Mariners in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 5.09 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the New York Yankees, the righty went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In four games this season, the 23-year-old has a 5.09 ERA and 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
