The Seattle Mariners (37-39) and the Washington Nationals (30-47) will clash in the series opener on Monday, June 26 at T-Mobile Park, with Luis Castillo getting the nod for the Mariners and Trevor Williams taking the mound for the Nationals. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Nationals are +200 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Mariners (-250). The over/under for the contest has been set at 8 runs.

Nationals vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (4-6, 2.89 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (4-4, 4.14 ERA)

Nationals vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 50 times this season and won 27, or 54%, of those games.

The Mariners have played in five games as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter and won each time.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 3-4 record over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 71 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (38%) in those games.

This year, the Nationals have won two of seven games when listed as at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Riley Adams 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+270) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 26th 4th

