Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mariners - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario (.368 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Padres.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is batting .261 with 24 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.
- Candelario has picked up a hit in 44 of 73 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.
- In 13.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Candelario has driven home a run in 20 games this year (27.4%), including more than one RBI in 17.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 31 of 73 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|34
|.255
|AVG
|.267
|.333
|OBP
|.342
|.441
|SLG
|.504
|20
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|7
|14
|RBI
|22
|31/13
|K/BB
|28/13
|0
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- Castillo (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 2.89 ERA in 87 1/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.89), ninth in WHIP (1.053), and 10th in K/9 (10.4) among pitchers who qualify.
