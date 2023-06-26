Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Twins on June 26, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Carlos Correa and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves host the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park on Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Spencer Strider Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 9.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Strider Stats
- The Braves' Spencer Strider (8-2) will make his 16th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start eight times in 15 starts this season.
- Strider has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 4.04 ERA ranks 39th, 1.146 WHIP ranks 25th, and 14.5 K/9 ranks first.
Strider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Phillies
|Jun. 20
|6.0
|8
|1
|1
|9
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 14
|5.0
|7
|5
|5
|6
|2
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 8
|4.0
|8
|8
|8
|8
|2
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 3
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|7
|4
|vs. Phillies
|May. 28
|6.0
|2
|2
|2
|9
|1
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has collected 103 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with 35 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .328/.402/.561 on the season.
- Acuna will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .293 with two doubles, two home runs, seven walks and four RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jun. 25
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|at Reds
|Jun. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Reds
|Jun. 23
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
|at Phillies
|Jun. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Phillies
|Jun. 20
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has collected 70 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .236/.350/.541 slash line on the year.
- Olson heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, five home runs, three walks and nine RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 23
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|3
|8
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 57 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 37 RBI.
- He's slashing .216/.293/.413 on the season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Tigers
|Jun. 25
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 24
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|at Tigers
|Jun. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
