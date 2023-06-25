Player prop bet odds for Juan Soto, Lane Thomas and others are available when the San Diego Padres host the Washington Nationals at PETCO Park on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Padres Game Info

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

PETCO Park in San Diego, California

SDPA

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 18 walks and 38 RBI (87 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.

He's slashing .296/.343/.507 on the year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 24 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Padres Jun. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 22 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 23 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 26 walks and 33 RBI (69 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .255/.333/.454 on the season.

Candelario heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .176 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 24 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Jun. 23 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Soto Stats

Soto has recorded 72 hits with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 71 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .275/.429/.508 so far this year.

Soto hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .400 with three doubles, three home runs, 13 walks and seven RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 24 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 23 2-for-3 2 1 3 6 0 at Giants Jun. 22 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Giants Jun. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Giants Jun. 20 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0

