Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres take the field against Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at PETCO Park.

Nationals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 60 home runs as a team.

Washington is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.

The Nationals rank sixth in MLB with a .261 team batting average.

Washington has scored 310 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Nationals have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 6.9 times per game on average.

Washington averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has pitched to a 4.68 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.472 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

MacKenzie Gore (3-6) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

He has earned a quality start six times in 15 starts this season.

Gore has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/20/2023 Cardinals L 9-3 Home MacKenzie Gore Jordan Montgomery 6/21/2023 Cardinals W 3-0 Home Trevor Williams Miles Mikolas 6/22/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-3 Home Jake Irvin Tommy Henry 6/23/2023 Padres L 13-3 Away Patrick Corbin Joe Musgrove 6/24/2023 Padres W 2-0 Away Josiah Gray Matt Waldron 6/25/2023 Padres - Away MacKenzie Gore Seth Lugo 6/26/2023 Mariners - Away Trevor Williams Luis Castillo 6/27/2023 Mariners - Away Jake Irvin Bryan Woo 6/28/2023 Mariners - Away Patrick Corbin Logan Gilbert 6/30/2023 Phillies - Away Josiah Gray Cristopher Sanchez 7/1/2023 Phillies - Away MacKenzie Gore Zack Wheeler

