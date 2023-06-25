How to Watch the Nationals vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 25
Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres take the field against Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at PETCO Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 60 home runs as a team.
- Washington is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.
- The Nationals rank sixth in MLB with a .261 team batting average.
- Washington has scored 310 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 6.9 times per game on average.
- Washington averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Washington has pitched to a 4.68 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.472 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- MacKenzie Gore (3-6) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 16th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up five earned runs in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.
- He has earned a quality start six times in 15 starts this season.
- Gore has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 15 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/20/2023
|Cardinals
|L 9-3
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/21/2023
|Cardinals
|W 3-0
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Miles Mikolas
|6/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-3
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Tommy Henry
|6/23/2023
|Padres
|L 13-3
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Joe Musgrove
|6/24/2023
|Padres
|W 2-0
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Matt Waldron
|6/25/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Seth Lugo
|6/26/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Luis Castillo
|6/27/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Bryan Woo
|6/28/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Logan Gilbert
|6/30/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Cristopher Sanchez
|7/1/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Zack Wheeler
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.