On Sunday, Dominic Smith (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

TV Channel: SDPA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .258 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 25 walks.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 63.9% of his games this season (46 of 72), with more than one hit 21 times (29.2%).

In 72 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.

In 18.1% of his games this season, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.6%.

In 26 games this year (36.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 34 .254 AVG .264 .310 OBP .352 .289 SLG .344 3 XBH 7 1 HR 1 6 RBI 11 26/10 K/BB 19/15 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings