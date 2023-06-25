Sunday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (37-38) and the St. Louis Cardinals (31-45) at London Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Cubs securing the victory. Game time is at 10:10 AM ET on June 25.

The Cubs will give the ball to Marcus Stroman (9-4, 2.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Matthew Liberatore (1-2, 6.12 ERA).

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 10:10 AM ET

Where: London Stadium in London, United Kingdom

London Stadium in London, United Kingdom How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite nine times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 37 times and won 22, or 59.5%, of those games.

Chicago is 5-5 this season when entering a game favored by -160 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

Chicago has scored 347 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cubs' 3.90 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The last 10 Cardinals games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (42.9%) in those games.

St. Louis has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +135.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (347 total), St. Louis is the 12th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.45 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 18 Orioles L 6-3 Jameson Taillon vs Dean Kremer June 19 @ Pirates W 8-0 Drew Smyly vs Osvaldo Bido June 20 @ Pirates W 4-0 Marcus Stroman vs Johan Oviedo June 21 @ Pirates W 8-3 Kyle Hendricks vs Rich Hill June 24 @ Cardinals W 9-1 Justin Steele vs Adam Wainwright June 25 @ Cardinals - Marcus Stroman vs Matthew Liberatore June 27 Phillies - Jameson Taillon vs Ranger Suárez June 28 Phillies - Drew Smyly vs Aaron Nola June 29 Phillies - Kyle Hendricks vs Taijuan Walker June 30 Guardians - Justin Steele vs Tanner Bibee July 1 Guardians - Marcus Stroman vs Aaron Civale

