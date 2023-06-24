Saturday's contest between the San Diego Padres (37-39) and the Washington Nationals (28-47) at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 6-3 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Padres squad coming out on top. Game time is at 8:40 PM ET on June 24.

The Nationals will look to Josiah Gray (4-6, 5.02), while the Padres' starting pitcher for this game has yet to be announced.

Nationals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Nationals vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Padres 6, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 2-8.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Nationals have fallen short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 games that had a set runline.

The Nationals have come away with 25 wins in the 69 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a mark of 11-15 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Washington scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (308 total, 4.1 per game).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.74 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule