Saturday, Dominic Smith and his .256 on-base percentage over his last 10 games lead the Washington Nationals up against the San Diego Padres. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

PETCO Park

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .261 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 64.8% of his games this season (46 of 71), with more than one hit 21 times (29.6%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 71 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Smith has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (18.3%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (5.6%).

In 26 games this year (36.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 33 .254 AVG .270 .310 OBP .355 .289 SLG .352 3 XBH 7 1 HR 1 6 RBI 11 26/10 K/BB 19/14 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings